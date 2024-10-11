Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 74700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.02.

Westaim Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 11.67. The firm has a market cap of C$570.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). Westaim had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of C$4.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that The Westaim Co. will post 0.093067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

