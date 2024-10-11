West Coast Financial LLC Sells 800 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.