West Coast Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.50. 47,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

