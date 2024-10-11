West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 365 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

GLD stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.56. 2,771,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,002,605. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $173.24 and a 52 week high of $247.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

