West Coast Financial LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $532.22. 1,870,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $533.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

