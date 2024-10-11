West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

CHE traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $593.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,001. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.87.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

