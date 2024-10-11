West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,854.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 398,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $409,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,740.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

