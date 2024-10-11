West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.80. 328,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,500. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

