Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.
Wereldhave Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $15.31 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.
About Wereldhave
