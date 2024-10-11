Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 608.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $15.31 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

