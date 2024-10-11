Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.14.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$158.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$165.54. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Insiders purchased 4,383 shares of company stock worth $585,772 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

