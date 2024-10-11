Wells Fargo & Company Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $42.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at $17,743,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $19,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

