Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blue Bird (BLBD)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/10/2024 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2024 – Blue Bird is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Blue Bird was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/10/2024 – Blue Bird had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Blue Bird was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Blue Bird Trading Up 2.0 %

BLBD traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 90,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,715,507.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,146 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after buying an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 2,177.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

