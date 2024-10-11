Wedmont Private Capital Sells 314 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after buying an additional 1,899,373 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,478,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

HON opened at $213.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

