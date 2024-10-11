Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,368.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,333.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,295.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $811.42 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

