Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $491.33 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $495.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.