Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.17 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

WM opened at $211.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $208.46. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.95 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.