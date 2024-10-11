Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after buying an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

