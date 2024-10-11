Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 5.6 %

CRWD stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.92 and its 200 day moving average is $308.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

