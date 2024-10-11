Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

PSX opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

