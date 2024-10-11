Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in September

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 643,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Webuy Global Price Performance
Webuy Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 348,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,883. Webuy Global has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
Webuy Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webuy Global
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.