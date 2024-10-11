Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 643,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Webuy Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 348,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,883. Webuy Global has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

