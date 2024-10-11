Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells $34,294.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $34,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 421,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,484,011. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $932.42 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 312,392 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 330,422 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 784,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

