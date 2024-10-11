WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 11,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 402.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $110,816,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

