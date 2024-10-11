WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Owens Corning comprises 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $10,821,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 52,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $176.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

