Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,443 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

