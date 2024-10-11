Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New $728,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

