Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 11,449 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

