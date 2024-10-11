Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Eight Capital

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.53.

Shares of WCN opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.28.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,243.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

