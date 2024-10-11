WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the September 15th total of 262,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

Shares of WLGS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 10,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,289. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.

