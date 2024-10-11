Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Wam Alternative Assets Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33). Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Wam Alternative Assets Company Profile

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

