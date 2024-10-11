Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Monday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Wam Alternative Assets’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 110,795 shares of Wam Alternative Assets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$114,118.85 ($77,107.33). Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
