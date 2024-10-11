Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and traded as low as $29.13. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 150,386 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.
