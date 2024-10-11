W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $73.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an underweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $61.28. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

