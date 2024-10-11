Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) EVP Mark David Denny Sells 5,145 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Vital Energy Stock Performance
Vital Energy stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
