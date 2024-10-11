Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) EVP Mark David Denny Sells 5,145 Shares

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vital Energy stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 282,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after buying an additional 481,248 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 46,248 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

