Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

UPS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.02. 217,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,933. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

