VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VFSWW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,257. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

