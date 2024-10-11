VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UEVM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF ( NASDAQ:UEVM Free Report ) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.07% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

