VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:UEVM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $187.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
