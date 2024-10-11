Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $265 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
