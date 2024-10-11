Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $125.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 0.6 %

VRT opened at $107.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.81. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.