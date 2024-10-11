Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Verona Pharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Verona Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 504,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 86,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

