Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MDRX stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
