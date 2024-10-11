Velas (VLX) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and $445,484.71 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00042991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

