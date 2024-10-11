Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $98,896.86. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,771.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $98,896.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,771.74. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $184,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

