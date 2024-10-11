Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.55. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $21.50.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth about $184,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
