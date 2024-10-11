Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 11.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,613. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.