Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 3.71% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,306,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VFMV opened at $121.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

