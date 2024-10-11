Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Lessened by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 75,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,396,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VT stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $119.91. 560,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,519. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $120.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

