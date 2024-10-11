Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.95. 882,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,275. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $286.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

