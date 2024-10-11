Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $63.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

