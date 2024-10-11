Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Boosted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

