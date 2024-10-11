Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $235.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

