Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

