Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. 4,836,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.